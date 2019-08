जम्मू-कश्मीर से आर्टिकल 370 हटाने के फैसले पर बोले परेश रावल- अब कोई बीमार नहीं पड़ेगा

This is the greatest homage to all those braves martyred for the dream of a United India. 🇮🇳🇮🇳

Hats off and a big thank you to @narendramodi ji and @AmitShah ji from the heart of each and every patriotic Indian. #OneIndia #AkhandBharat #JaiHind 🇮🇳

Bye Bye #Article370 #35A 👋