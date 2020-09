कृषि बिलः किसानों, सहयोगियों और विरोधियों को शांत करने के लिए अनाजों की MSP बढ़ा सकती है सरकार

English summary

In the Union Cabinet meeting to be held on Monday i.e. today on the Agriculture Bill, discussed by both Houses of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the government may decide to increase the minimum support price i.e. MSP of grains to pacify farmers and allies. The government can take this step after the Rajya Sabha passes the Agriculture Bill, especially in Punjab and Haryana, in view of the farmers' protests. After the Agriculture Bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha, the bill has been sent to the President for approval.