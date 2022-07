यहां खुला नौकरियों का पिटारा, लाखों में निकली वैकेंसी, जॉब अलर्ट, वॉक-इन इंटरव्यू, सैलरी समेत देखें हर अपडेट

ARK FINSERV

Position: 50 telecallers

Qualification: Minimum inter

Salary: Best in industry

Skills: Minimum knowledge of system, Telugu, English and Hindi manageable

Location: Bagh Amberpet

Job description: Banking recovery, all types of recovery, outbound process.

Contact: 9493083018

KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate

Qualification: Class XI pass

Salary: 1L-2L/ annum

Candidates have to sell and deal with customers in KS Bakers outlets

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling executives (Real Estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: 15,000 - 25,000 with incentives

Location: Nagole

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 - only WhatsApp. Mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech

Accura Networks Marketing

Position: Service technician

Qualification: Not required

Salary: 11k above incentives

Experience: Not required

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Shriram Life Insurance

Position: Senior HR executive

Experience: 1-3 years (candidates should be from BPO)

Job description: Support Organisation in recruitment, onboarding, induction, managing attendance,

statutory compliance and mediclaims

Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9381055942, send your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education: Any Degree/PG Fresher/Experience

Salary: As per industry standards, along with PF, medical, performance incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Good communication skills required

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

HiCare

Position: Pest control technicians

Experience: Fresher or 6 months in pest control stream

Qualification: SSC/Inter

Salary: 11k/month ESI & PF incentives, referral amount, petrol conveyance

Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri (Secunderabad), Kukatpally

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000

Qualification: Any degree/graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data entry executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000

Qualification: Any degree/graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com