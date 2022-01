इस धाकड़ बल्लेबाज ने 64 गेंदों में ठोक दिए 154 रन, टूट गया बिग बैश में सबसे बड़े स्कोर का रिकॉर्ड

History made by the @StarsBBL

🏏. Records falling everywhere at the 'G 👏 🔥 Highest individual score in the @BBL - @Gmaxi_32 154* from 64 balls (and in his 100th match) 🔥 Highest team score in the BBL - 2/273 A HUGE innings at the MCG. 📸 | Mike Owen/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/0CTYpHP8rp — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) January 19, 2022