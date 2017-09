Rahul Gandhi at Times Square: विश्व भर में माने जाने वाले भारत की छवि असहिष्णुता से बिगड़ी

International

India simply can't give its youngsters a vision if it is unable to give them a job. Congress has vision to solve this problem-RG in New York pic.twitter.com/Miw3Rc14L4

Rahul Gandhi says growing concerns in US over threats to tolerance in India | वनइंडिया हिंदी

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi took aim at India’s ruling BJP government in his final gig at a New York Times Square location capping a two week tour of the US that stretched from Silicon Valley to Washington D.C and New York.