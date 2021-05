कश्मीर पर पाकिस्तान ने पीछे किए कदम? आर्टिकल 370 को बताया भारत का आंतरिक मामला

This is the grandmother of all U turns by Pakistan. Pak Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI says Article 370 is India’s internal matter & Pak wants talks with India. Threatening Nuclear War one day & talking peace the next. Absolute lack of character. Welcome to #NayaPakistan pic.twitter.com/hm71ZSqS9L — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) May 8, 2021