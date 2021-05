इजरायल की जांच करेगा संयुक्त राष्ट्र, भड़के इजरायल ने पाकिस्तान को जमकर फटकारा, बताया पाखंडी देश

The people of Palestine have, once again, faced relentless onslaught on their rights and dignity, in two weeks of brutal Israeli aggression.

False equivalence between the victim and the aggressor, on account of political expediency, is patently incorrect and morally reprehensible https://t.co/MamHxiLhoH — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 27, 2021