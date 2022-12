ईरान: मशहूर एथलीट के घर पर चलाया गया बुलडोजर, एंटी-हिबाज प्रदर्शन का किया था समर्थन

Last month Iranian police demolished a house which belonged to #Elnaz_Rekabi’s brother, BBC Persian has learned. Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competed without a headscarf at a contest in South Korea in Oct.

She was forced to apologise. Davood, Elnaz's brother, is also a climber — Parham Ghobadi (@BBCParham) December 1, 2022