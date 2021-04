चीन पाकिस्तान से तनाव का नतीजा, मिलिट्री खर्च करने वाला तीसरा सबसे बड़ा देश बना भारत

With a military budget of an estimated $778 billion, the USA🇺🇸 remained the world’s largest spender in 2020, accounting for 39% of global military spending. US military expenditure in 2020 was 4.4% higher than in 2019.

Total global military expenditure rose to $1981 billion in 2020, an increase of 2.6% in real terms from 2019, according to new data published by SIPRI.

Together they accounted for 62% of global military spending.

Who were the five biggest military spenders in 2020?

India has become the third largest military spending country in the world. According to the Sipri-2020 report, China and the United States are ahead of India in military spending.