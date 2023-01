‘बुरे लोग’ नहीं ‘काबिल’ भारतीय की जरूरतः ऑस्ट्रिया ने भारत संग किया करार, कहा अचानक बढ़ गए अवैध प्रवासी

Delighted to start off the new year with a visit by #India‘s FM @DrSJaishankar as a sign of the strong 🇦🇹-🇮🇳 friendship.

It’s my pleasure to share with him the wonderful tradition of the @Vienna_Phil‘s New Year‘s Concert in the Golden Hall of @Musikverein.

Prosit 2023! pic.twitter.com/KUO3IYSRwF