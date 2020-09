क्या यूपी की 8 विधानसभा सीटों पर CM योगी को चुनौती दे पाएगा विपक्ष, जानिए कैसी है उनकी तैयारी?

English summary

The opposition has already started an election campaign for the by-election for the 8 vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The by-election on 8 seats which were vacant before the assembly elections to be held in the state in 2022 will be taken as a litmus test for CM Yogi Adityanath, as BJP won 6 out of the 8 seats vacated in the 2017 assembly elections. SP, while two were occupied by SP. It is believed that the opposition will try to capitalize on the health and unemployment challenges posed by the Corona epidemic.