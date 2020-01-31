Live- आपसी चर्चा और बहस लोकतंत्र को और मजबूत करती है- राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद

  • search
    नई दिल्ली। संसद के बजट सत्र की शुरुआत आज से होने जा रही है। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण आज संसद में 2019-20 का आर्थिक सर्वे पेश करेंगी। वहीं, बजट सत्र को लेकर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद संसद के सेट्रल हॉल में सुबह 11 बजे अपना संबोधन देंगे। आर्थिक सर्वे की कॉपी संसद भवन पहुंच गई हैं। इसके अगले दिन यानी 1 फरवरी को वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण देश का आम बजट पेश करेंगी। माना जा रहा है कि मोदी सरकार आम बजट में आयकर छूट को लेकर कोई बड़ा ऐलान कर सकती है। पढ़िए आर्थिक सर्वे का लाइव अपडेट।

    11:12 AM, 31 Jan
    साथ ही विरोध के नाम पर किसी भी तरह की हिंसा समाज और देश को कमजोर करती है- राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
    11:12 AM, 31 Jan
    मेरी सरकार का मानना है कि आपसी चर्चा और बहस लोकतंत्र को और मजबूत करती है- राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
    11:11 AM, 31 Jan
    रामजन्मभूमि पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद देशवासियों ने जिस तरह से व्यवहार किया वह भी सराहनीय है- राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
    11:11 AM, 31 Jan
    हमारा संविधान इस संसद से और इस सदन में मौजूद हर सदस्य से अपेक्षा करता है कि वह देशवासियों की आशाओं और आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करे और उनके लिए आवश्यक कानून बनाकर राष्ट्रहित को सर्वोपरि रखे-राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
    11:09 AM, 31 Jan
    विरोध के नाम पर हिंसा देश को कमजोर करती है, हमें गांधी, नेहरू और पटेल के सपनों का भारत बनाना है- राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
    11:08 AM, 31 Jan
    मेरी सरकार ने तीन तलाक से मुस्लिम महिलाओं को आाजाद कराया- राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
    11:06 AM, 31 Jan
    संसद में शुरू हुआ राष्ट्रपति का अभिभाषण, ये दशक भारत को मजबूत बनाने के लक्ष्य का दशक है- राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
    11:01 AM, 31 Jan
    संसद के सेंट्रल हॉल में राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण के दौरान बांह पर काली पट्टी बांधकर विरोध दर्ज कराएगा विपक्ष
    10:48 AM, 31 Jan
    संसद के लिए रवाना हुए राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, बजट सत्र को लेकर संसद के सेंट्रल हॉल में होगा राष्ट्रपति का संबोधन
    10:40 AM, 31 Jan
    बजट सत्र में महिला सशक्तिकरण के लिए हमारी प्राथमिकता रहेगी: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
    10:36 AM, 31 Jan
    आर्थिक मामलों पर सदन में चर्चा हो, सकारात्मक चर्चा हो, ये हम सभी का प्रयास रहना चाहिए: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
    10:35 AM, 31 Jan
    2020 का ये पहला सत्र है, मैं आशा करता हूं कि यह सत्र उज्जवल भविष्य की नींव डालने वाला हो: पीएम मोदी
    10:31 AM, 31 Jan
    बजट सत्र में हिस्सा लेने के लिए संसद पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, कुछ ही देर में पेश होगा देश का आर्थिक सर्वे
    10:27 AM, 31 Jan
    बजट सत्र में हिस्सा लेने के लिए संसद पहुंचे केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, कुछ ही देर में पेश होगा देश का आर्थिक सर्वे
    10:04 AM, 31 Jan
    आर्थिक सर्वे पेश होने से पहले संसद भवन परिसर में CAA-NRC के विरोध में विपक्ष का प्रदर्शन, सोनिया गांधी भी शामिल
    9:39 AM, 31 Jan
    बजट सत्र को लेकर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद संसद के सेट्रल हॉल में सुबह 11 बजे देंगे अपना संबोधन
    9:38 AM, 31 Jan
    संसद भवन पहुंचीं आर्थिक सर्वे की कॉपियां, कुछ ही देर में पेश होगा देश का आर्थिक सर्वे 2019-20
    9:37 AM, 31 Jan
    आम बजट से पहले वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण आज संसद में पेश करेंगी देश का आर्थिक सर्वे

