Live- आपसी चर्चा और बहस लोकतंत्र को और मजबूत करती है- राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
नई दिल्ली। संसद के बजट सत्र की शुरुआत आज से होने जा रही है। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण आज संसद में 2019-20 का आर्थिक सर्वे पेश करेंगी। वहीं, बजट सत्र को लेकर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद संसद के सेट्रल हॉल में सुबह 11 बजे अपना संबोधन देंगे। आर्थिक सर्वे की कॉपी संसद भवन पहुंच गई हैं। इसके अगले दिन यानी 1 फरवरी को वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण देश का आम बजट पेश करेंगी। माना जा रहा है कि मोदी सरकार आम बजट में आयकर छूट को लेकर कोई बड़ा ऐलान कर सकती है। पढ़िए आर्थिक सर्वे का लाइव अपडेट।
President Ramnath Kovind: Our constitution expects from this Parliament and every member present in this House to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the countrymen and make necessary laws for them, keeping national interest paramount. #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/R5pvX3RXaf— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020
Delhi: President Ramnath Kovind on his way to Parliament. He will address a joint session of both the houses shortly. #Budgetsession pic.twitter.com/HgfpeV0FoT— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020
PM Modi: We all should make sure that in this session, we lay a strong foundation for this decade. This session will be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want that in both houses there are good debates on these issues. #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/VzLxr1rqFL— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Parliament. #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/mlt17MO8c4— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020
Delhi: Opposition leaders including Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi protest in front of Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises against #CAA_NRC_NPR #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/nxJX8vceZV— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020
Delhi: Copies of the #EconomicSurvey brought to Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2019-20 today. #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/DPJkgYCMEP— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020