सितंबर महीने में गिरकर 6.67% हुई भारत में बेरोजगारी दर, जानिए पिछले महीने में क्या था हाल?

The latest survey conducted by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on the unemployment rate in India in September showed promising results. According to the survey agency CMIE, there has been a fall in the unemployment rate in a month in September, which has fallen from 8.35 per cent to 6.67 per cent in the previous month i.e. August. The great thing is that in the last 18 months, September has recorded the lowest unemployment rate.