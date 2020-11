पत्नी के झगड़ों से परेशान शख्स MNC की नौकरी छोड़कर बन गया टैक्सी ड्राइवर

English summary

Although thousands of stories and stories of husband and wife come to us daily, but one incident in Delhi can surprise you all. Yes, the world is colorful, where realities are often more interesting and exciting than stories. Equally exciting is the story of Delhi's aggrieved man, who quit the job of a multinational company to become a taxi driver in order to avoid daily wife's quarrels. Believe me, this is not a joke, but a real incident, which is Delhi Police itself.