पहली बार बेबी बंप के साथ नजर आईं सानिया मिर्जा, सोशल पर खिलाड़ी की तस्वीरें VIRAL

She is pregnant guys. She Would definitely gain some weight. 12 kg weight gain is normal for a pregnant lady. Don't say she is looking ugly . she is pregnant you guys still want to pass your negativity. Smh

A post shared by ɐᴉuɐS & qᴉɐoɥS ɟO ɯɐǝ┴ (@shoaib_sania_squad) on Jun 27, 2018 at 1:12am PDT