इस डर के कारण सानिया मिर्जा नहीं करती हैं बेटे की तस्वीर शेयर

So it’s been 5 days since we came into this world .. Me as a mother and my little Izhaan as my son ❤️ we’ve even watched Baba play some cricket together since we’ve arrived 😀 it truly is the biggest match ,tournament achievement I’ve ever won or had and there is no feeling or blessing that can be greater than this.. I finally have gotten sometime after this overwhelming feeling to get online and check the msgs and love we have received. Shoaib and I feel truly blessed and humbled with the wishes and love that us as parents and Izhaan have received ❤️ Thank you to each and every one of you ..we love you right back! Love , Sania ,Shoaib and Izhaan 💖 @realshoaibmalik #Allhamdulillah

