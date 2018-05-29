VIDEO: सलमान खान ने लिखा 'रेस 3' के लिए गाना, लोग बोले- ये तो ढिंचैक पूजा जैसा है

नई दिल्ली। सलमान खान जल्द ही ईद के मौके पर अपनी नई फिल्म 'रेस 3' लेकर आ रहे हैं। इस फिल्म में उनके साथ अनिल कपूर, जैकलीन फर्नांडिज, डेजी शाह और बॉबी देओल हैं। फिल्म को रिलीज होने में अभी थोड़ा वक्त बाकी है लेकिन ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर फिल्म बहुत पहले ही आ गई है। पहले ट्रेलर तो अब फिल्म के नए गाने सेल्फिश का लोग जमकर मजाक बना रहे हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि इससे घटिया गाना उन्होंने आज तक नहीं सुना है।

डायलॉग के बाद अब गाना निशाने पर सलमान खान की नई फिल्म 'रेस 3' इस ईद रिलीज होने वाली है। रिलीज से पहले ही फिल्म का ट्रेलर और डायलॉग्स सोशल मीडिया पर हिट हो गए हैं। फिल्म में डेजी शाह द्वारा बोला गया डायलॉग, 'आर बिजनेस इज आर बिजनेस, नन ऑफ यॉर बिजनेस!' पहले ही ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर है। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने इस डायलॉग पर जमकर मीम्स बनाए हैं। अब फिल्म का हाल ही में रिलीज गाना 'सेल्फिश' भी ट्रोलिंग आर्मी के निशाने पर आ गया है। बताया सदी का सबसे खराब गाना 'सेल्फिश' गाने को और किसी ने नहीं, बल्कि खुद सलमान खान ने लिखा है। अपनी एक्टिंग के साथ-साथ सिंगिंग का जलवा तो सलमान कई बार दिखा चुके हैं, लेकिन ये पहली बार है जब उन्होंने लिरिसिस्ट का रोल अदा किया हो। गाने के बोल हैं, 'एक बार बेबी सेल्फिश होके अपने लिए जियो ना'। इस गाने के बोल पर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया है। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का कहना है कि ये गाना सदी का सबसे बेकार गाना है। ढिंचैक पूजा से की गाने की तुलना सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने तो इसके बोल इंटरनेट सेंसेशन ढिंचैक पूजा तक के गानों के साथ कंपेयर कर दिया। एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'मैं आपका बड़ा फैन हूं सलमान लेकिन ये गाना सुनकर ऐसा लगता है कि स्टारडम का गलत इस्तेमाल हो रहा है और ऑडियंस पर अत्याचार।' वहीं एक ने लिखा, 'जब फिल्म का बजट अच्छा था तो एक लिरिसिस्ट ले आते।' देखिये सलमान के लिखे गाने को मिले कैसे-कैसे रिएकश्नस-

Gaana kaisa hai? — Manoj Kumar Bhil (@ManojBhil) May 25, 2018

@BeingSalmanKhan , I Adore You as an actor, doesn't mean kuch bhi karte rahoge aur hum fans hain toh sab hazam karte rahenge. Wo din dur nahi hai ke mere jaise kai fans aapki bhi film dekhna bandh kardenge. Isliye actor ho, actor hi raho. And let others do their work.

#Selfish — Imon Khan (@ai_imon) May 25, 2018

Bht hi bakwas song hain...aur trailer usse b bakwas 😑 bura mt manna bhai mje pasand ni aya .. — Shikha Tripathi (@ShikhaTrip) May 26, 2018

Just listened to the song #SELFISH from #Race3

Shocked to see Bhai wrote the lyrics why Bhai why??? Budget aacha tha toh ache Lyricist ko laate kyun hame paaka rahe ho. @ShahDaisy25 has already been a nightmare to us...@tipsofficial @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline — Chirag Samani (@samani_chirag) May 25, 2018

Extremely bad song. Lyrics are total garbage. #Race3 is in danger zone now — Anaamika (@anaamika_sen) May 25, 2018

Worst song of the century @BeingSalmanKhan — Hardik Kumar Jethwa (@jethwa_hardik) May 25, 2018

I'm a Big salman fan..

But when i hear the #selfish song from #Race3 ..one thing i clear that..this not just romantic song...its about apna stardom ka galat istimal..or audience pe atyachar...chiii yar aisa v koi romantic song hota hai kya.. — Himanshu Official (@BeingHimanshu6) May 25, 2018

Bhai i am a huge fan of yours, but please only do the acting thing. U are not meant for other things. U just ruined @itsaadee voice and iulia ventur wasnt even needed. Please bhai #selfish is the worst song of atif aslam. And u shouldnt do the casting thing also. — Tage Tajo (@tage_tajo) May 25, 2018

#Selfish read somewhere that @BeingSalmanKhan has written the song. All my doubts are cleared now. First it was ZERO in acting now ZERO in writing too. Worst song of the year. Worst movie of the year for sure. — Suman Raju (@sumanvraju) May 25, 2018

I won't be able to listen to this song for the second time. It is impossible to tolerate #Iulia's terrible accent and voice. — Sanjana Khan (@BeingLioness) May 25, 2018

Atif Aslam first flop song & Iulia career ending song #Selfish. — shubham dhakle (@shubhamdhakle) May 25, 2018

Shit song — Zaeem Ahmad (@Ahmad89Zaeem) May 25, 2018

