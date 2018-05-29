हिन्दी

VIDEO: सलमान खान ने लिखा 'रेस 3' के लिए गाना, लोग बोले- ये तो ढिंचैक पूजा जैसा है

    नई दिल्ली। सलमान खान जल्द ही ईद के मौके पर अपनी नई फिल्म 'रेस 3' लेकर आ रहे हैं। इस फिल्म में उनके साथ अनिल कपूर, जैकलीन फर्नांडिज, डेजी शाह और बॉबी देओल हैं। फिल्म को रिलीज होने में अभी थोड़ा वक्त बाकी है लेकिन ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर फिल्म बहुत पहले ही आ गई है। पहले ट्रेलर तो अब फिल्म के नए गाने सेल्फिश का लोग जमकर मजाक बना रहे हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि इससे घटिया गाना उन्होंने आज तक नहीं सुना है।

    डायलॉग के बाद अब गाना निशाने पर

    सलमान खान की नई फिल्म 'रेस 3' इस ईद रिलीज होने वाली है। रिलीज से पहले ही फिल्म का ट्रेलर और डायलॉग्स सोशल मीडिया पर हिट हो गए हैं। फिल्म में डेजी शाह द्वारा बोला गया डायलॉग, 'आर बिजनेस इज आर बिजनेस, नन ऑफ यॉर बिजनेस!' पहले ही ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर है। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने इस डायलॉग पर जमकर मीम्स बनाए हैं। अब फिल्म का हाल ही में रिलीज गाना 'सेल्फिश' भी ट्रोलिंग आर्मी के निशाने पर आ गया है।

    बताया सदी का सबसे खराब गाना

    'सेल्फिश' गाने को और किसी ने नहीं, बल्कि खुद सलमान खान ने लिखा है। अपनी एक्टिंग के साथ-साथ सिंगिंग का जलवा तो सलमान कई बार दिखा चुके हैं, लेकिन ये पहली बार है जब उन्होंने लिरिसिस्ट का रोल अदा किया हो। गाने के बोल हैं, 'एक बार बेबी सेल्फिश होके अपने लिए जियो ना'। इस गाने के बोल पर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया है। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का कहना है कि ये गाना सदी का सबसे बेकार गाना है।

    ढिंचैक पूजा से की गाने की तुलना

    सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने तो इसके बोल इंटरनेट सेंसेशन ढिंचैक पूजा तक के गानों के साथ कंपेयर कर दिया। एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'मैं आपका बड़ा फैन हूं सलमान लेकिन ये गाना सुनकर ऐसा लगता है कि स्टारडम का गलत इस्तेमाल हो रहा है और ऑडियंस पर अत्याचार।' वहीं एक ने लिखा, 'जब फिल्म का बजट अच्छा था तो एक लिरिसिस्ट ले आते।' देखिये सलमान के लिखे गाने को मिले कैसे-कैसे रिएकश्नस-

    English summary
    Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez New Song Selfish From Race 3 Trolled On Social Media For Its Lyrics.
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 11:27 [IST]
