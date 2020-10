PNB बैंक घोटालाः प्रत्यर्पण की अगली सुनवाई तक बढ़ी भगोड़े नीरव मोदी की रिमांड

English summary

The remand of extradition of Nirav Modi, an accused and fugitive diamond businessman in the nearly $ 2 billion PNB bank scam, has increased till the next hearing. 49-year-old Nirav Modi will now have to appear in the next hearing for extradition on November 3 in a fraud and money laundering case in India at a regular hearing in London's Westminster Magistrate Court via video link. .