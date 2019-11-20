संसद Live: गृहमंत्री अमित शाह- जम्मू-कश्मीर में इंटरनेट को जल्दी चालू करना चाहिए, इस बात से मैं सहमत हूं
नई दिल्ली। आज (बुधवार) संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र का तीसरा दिन है। 18 नवंबर से शुरू हुआ ये सत्र 13 दिसंबर को समाप्त होगा। सत्र के दूसरे दिन कांग्रेस पार्टी ने सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी की एसपीजी सुरक्षा हटाए जाने का मुद्दा उठाया। इसके अलावा संसद में दिल्ली के बढ़ते वायु प्रदूषण पर भी चर्चा हुई। वहीं भाजपा सांसद गौतम गंभीर ने भी प्रदूषण के मुद्दे को लोकसभा में उठाया। गंभीर ने कहा कि ये बहुत गंभीर मामला है, जरूरी है कि राजनीति से परे जाकर इस पर बात हो।
HM Amit Shah, in RS: As far as internet services are concerned, the decision can be taken by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities. There are activities by Pakistan too in Kashmir region, so keeping security in mind, whenever the local authority deems it fit, a decision will be taken pic.twitter.com/bBpx2IgFSt— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019
Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Parliament. He will be speaking in Rajya Sabha today. pic.twitter.com/aP3VbjaP2h— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019
Tapir Gao, BJP: I had requested the former Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman & present Def Min Rajnath Singh too to provide compensation to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the land of the locals that has been acquired by Army. But no compensation has been given till now. pic.twitter.com/AZn6VwHkkU— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019
JP Nadda, BJP, in Rajya Sabha: There is nothing political, security hasn't been withdrawn. Home Ministry has a very set pattern & there is a protocol. It is not done by a politician, it is done by Home Ministry and according to threat perception the security is given & withdrawn. https://t.co/hSRQVqp8Dx pic.twitter.com/hM52ZiQi3m— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019
Sources: Union Home Minister & BJP President Amit Shah will speak in Rajya Sabha today. pic.twitter.com/HADzeq1uye— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019
