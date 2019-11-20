  • search
चर्चा में #संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र #महाराष्ट्र का संकट #झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव #भारत-बांग्लादेश सीरीज #प्रदूषण की मार
    संसद Live: गृहमंत्री अमित शाह- जम्मू-कश्मीर में इंटरनेट को जल्दी चालू करना चाहिए, इस बात से मैं सहमत हूं

    नई दिल्ली। आज (बुधवार) संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र का तीसरा दिन है। 18 नवंबर से शुरू हुआ ये सत्र 13 दिसंबर को समाप्त होगा। सत्र के दूसरे दिन कांग्रेस पार्टी ने सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी की एसपीजी सुरक्षा हटाए जाने का मुद्दा उठाया। इसके अलावा संसद में दिल्ली के बढ़ते वायु प्रदूषण पर भी चर्चा हुई। वहीं भाजपा सांसद गौतम गंभीर ने भी प्रदूषण के मुद्दे को लोकसभा में उठाया। गंभीर ने कहा कि ये बहुत गंभीर मामला है, जरूरी है कि राजनीति से परे जाकर इस पर बात हो।

    parliament, winter session of parliament, winter session, modi government, Winter Session of Parliament Updates, bjp, congress, delhi, दिल्ली, संसद, शीतकालीन सत्र, मोदी सरकार, भाजपा, कांग्रेस, संसद का शीतकलीन सत्र

    1:13 PM, 20 Nov
    नागरिकता संशोधन बिल पर गृहमंत्री ने कहा, हिंदू, सिख, जैन, ईसाई, बौद्ध और पारसी शरणार्थियों को नागरिकता मिल जाएगी। इसलिए ही तो बिल संशोधित करने की जरूरत थी। ताकि जिन शरणार्थियों को पाकिस्तान, बांग्लादेश और अफगानिस्तान में धर्म के कारण भेदभाव का सामना करना पड़ता है, उन्हें भारतीय नागरिकता मिल सके। एनआरसी में ऐसा कोई प्रावधान नहीं है जो कहता है कि इसके तहत किसी अन्य धर्म को नहीं लिया जाएगा। भारत के सभी नागरिक चाहे वे किसी भी धर्म के हों, एनआरसी सूची में शामिल होंगे। एनआरसी नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक से अलग है।
    1:12 PM, 20 Nov
    गृहमंत्री अमित शाह बोले- जम्मू-कश्मीर में सभी 93,247 लैंडलाइन खुल चुकी हैं। 59 लाख मोबाइल चालू हैं और अति आवश्यक कार्यों के लिए 10 जिलों में 280 ई-टर्मिनल चालू किए हैं।
    12:41 PM, 20 Nov
    गृहमंत्री अमित शाह- मीडिया नियमित रूप से अंग्रेजी और उर्दू में काम कर रहा है। बैंकिंग क्षेत्र भी सुचारू है। अधिकांश दुकानें सुबह के समय खुली रहती हैं, दोपहर के दौरान बंद होती हैं और शाम के समय फिर से खुलती हैं। हाल ही में 36 हजार से अधिक मामले कोर्ट में आए हैं।
    12:41 PM, 20 Nov
    कश्मीर के हालत पर बोले हुए गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा, 'वहां स्थिति सामान्य हो चुकी है। देश-दुनिया में कई तरह की भ्रांतिया इस बारे में फैली हुई है। राज्य में 5 अगस्त के बाद पुलिस फायरिंग की वजह एक भी व्यक्ति की जान नहीं गई है। पत्थरबाजी की घटनाओं में बीते साल के मुकाबले कमी आई है। सभी स्कूल खुले हैं और परीक्षा अच्छे तरीके से ली जा रही हैं। सभी अस्पताल और स्वास्थ्य केंद्र खुले हैं।'
    12:41 PM, 20 Nov
    गृहमंत्री अमित शाह- जम्मू-कश्मीर में दवाई पर्याप्त रूप से उपलब्ध है। अस्पतालों में काफी संख्या में लोग ओपीडी में आ रहे हैं। कहीं भी स्वास्थ्य संबंधी सेवाओं में कोई दिक्कत नहीं है।
    12:35 PM, 20 Nov
    गृहमंत्री अमित शाह- जब जम्मू-कश्मीर के प्रशासन को उचित समय लगेगा तो वो मीटिंग करके बताएंगे तब इस पर हम निर्णय लेंगे।
    12:35 PM, 20 Nov
    गृहमंत्री अमित शाह- कश्मीर में पड़ोसी देश के द्वारा बहुत सारी गतिविधियां चलती रहती है और वहां की कानून व्यवस्था और सुरक्षा को देखकर ही ये निर्णय लिया जा सकता है।
    12:35 PM, 20 Nov
    गृहमंत्री अमित शाह- जम्मू-कश्मीर में जहां तक इंटरनेट सेवाओं को लागू करने का सवाल है तो उचित समय पर वहां के प्रशासन की अनुशंसा के आधार पर ही सुनिश्चित किया जा सकता है।
    12:35 PM, 20 Nov
    गृहमंत्री अमित शाह- जम्मू-कश्मीर में आज सभी 195 थानों में कहीं पर धारा 144 नहीं है। सिर्फ एहतियात के तौर पर रात को 8 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक कुछ थानों में लागू किया गया है।
    12:29 PM, 20 Nov
    राज्यसभा में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने बोलना शुरू किया
    11:58 AM, 20 Nov
    संसद पहुंचे गृहमंत्री अमित शाह, थोड़ी देर में राज्यसभा में बोलेंगे
    11:58 AM, 20 Nov
    वित्त मंत्री ने अरुणाचल के लोगों को मुआवजा देने के मामले में सफाई देते हुए कहा- मैं वहां गई थी और मुख्यमंत्री से बात की। कुछ लोगों का मुआवजे का मुद्दा सुलझा लिया गया है।
    11:51 AM, 20 Nov
    भाजपा नेता तापिर गाओ ने कहा कि रक्षा मंत्री और वित्त मंत्री से अरुणाचल के उन लोगों के लिए मुआवजे देने के लिए कहा था, जिनकी जमीन को सेना इस्तेमाल कर रही है। लेकिन अभी तक कोई मुआवजा नहीं मिला है।
    11:22 AM, 20 Nov
    इसपर भाजपा नेता जेपी नड्डा ने कहा- इसमें कोई राजनीतिक नहीं हो रही है। सुरक्षा वापस नहीं ली गई। गृह मंत्रालय का एक बहुत ही निर्धारित पैटर्न है और एक प्रोटोकॉल है। यह एक राजनेता द्वारा नहीं किया जाता है, यह गृह मंत्रालय द्वारा किया जाता है और खतरे के देखते हुए सुरक्षा दी जाती है और वापस ले ली जाती है।
    11:21 AM, 20 Nov
    कांग्रेस सांसद आनंद शर्मा ने राज्यसभा में गांधी परिवार की एसपीजी सुरक्षा हटाए जाने का मुद्दा उठाया। उन्होंने कहा 'हम सरकार से आग्रह करते हैं कि हमारे नेताओं की सुरक्षा के मुद्दे पक्षपातपूर्ण राजनीति से परे हैं'
    11:04 AM, 20 Nov
    पीडीपी सांसद नजीर अहमद लवे ने राज्यसभा में "कश्मीर घाटी में वर्तमान राजनीतिक स्थिति" पर कॉलिंग अटेंशन नोटिस दिया
    11:04 AM, 20 Nov
    रिवोल्यूशनरी सोशलिस्ट पार्टी और इंडियन यूनियन मुस्लिम लीग ने लोकसभा में 'जेएनयू मुद्दे और वालरार मामले (2017 में 2 नाबालिग लड़कियों के बलात्कार और हत्या) में सीबीआई जांच की मांग कर रहे केरल के छात्रों पर अमानवीय लाठीचार्ज' होने को लेकर स्थगन प्रस्ताव नोटिस दिया
    11:04 AM, 20 Nov
    टीएमसी ने लोकसभा में "कश्मीर घाटी में दूरसंचार ब्लैकआउट" पर स्थगन प्रस्ताव नोटिस दिया
    11:04 AM, 20 Nov
    देशभर में धान की खरीद को लेकर कांग्रेस ने लोकसभा में स्थगन प्रस्ताव दिया
    11:03 AM, 20 Nov
    सूत्रों के अनुसार आज गृह मंत्री अमित शाह राज्यसभा को संबोधित कर सकते हैं
    10:20 AM, 20 Nov
    बीजू जनता दल (बीजेडी) सांसद प्रसन्ना आचार्या ने राज्यसभा में 'एसिड अटैक की बढ़ती घटनाओं' को लेकर जीरो आवर नोटिस दिया
    10:20 AM, 20 Nov
    छत्तीसगढ़ से कांग्रेस की सांसद छाया वर्मा ने केंद्रीय पूल से धान की खरीद को लेकर राज्यसभा में जीओ आवर नोटिस दिया
    10:20 AM, 20 Nov
    कांग्रेस ने कुछ विशेष लोगों की सुरक्षा वापस लिए जाने के विरोध में रूल 267 के अनुसार राज्यसभा में स्थगन प्रस्ताव दिया
    10:20 AM, 20 Nov
    कांग्रेस सांसद अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने लोकसभा में छत्तीसगढ़ के धान की केंद्रीय पूल से खरीद के मुद्दे पर स्थगन प्रस्ताव दिया
    10:12 AM, 20 Nov
    आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) सांसद संजय सिंह ने दिल्ली में बिगड़ती कानून व्यवस्था पर राज्यसभा में नोटिस दिया

