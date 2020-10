बोइंग 777 विमान खरीद पर राहुल बोले, 'इतने पैसे में तो सियाचिन में तैनात सैनिकों के गर्म कपड़े आ जाते'

English summary

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who often surrounds Prime Minister Modi through social media, has once again attacked a special aircraft purchased for the protection of the Prime Minister of India. He said in a tweet that the amount of money that the aircraft was purchased for the safety of the Prime Minister, the money that could be purchased for soldiers stationed in Siachen and Ladakh, warm clothes and other things. Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Modi that the Prime Minister is only concerned about his image and not Indian soldiers.