वैक्सीन प्रशासन ने घरेलू कोरोना वैक्सीन निर्माता कंपनियों के प्रमुखों से मुलाकात की, जानिए पूरा विवरण?

English summary

The National Expert Group Vaccine Administration on Corona Virus met the leading domestic vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India Pune, Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad, Zydus Cadila, Ahmedabad, Genova Biopharmaceuticals, Pune, and Biological e, Hyderabad on Monday. The National Expert Group discussed the specifics of procurement procedures and pricing with heads of all pharma companies in their second meeting on Monday.