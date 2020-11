नागालैंड उपचुनावः अन्य के खातों में जाती दिख रही है दोनों सीट, बीजेपी को मिले हैं 14.7% वोट

English summary

The trends and results of counting of by-elections in various states of the country are rapidly coming up with the trends of Bihar Legislative Assembly 2020. In the by-elections for the two seats held in the north-eastern state of Nagaland, independents have increased in one seat, while the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party leads in the other seat. It is believed that they can maintain their lead in both the seats, but the big thing is that in the by-elections, how many percent of the votes of the other parties, including the BJP and the Congress, which are trying their luck in the by-elections have got.