महबूबा मुफ्ती को फिर लगा जोर का झटका, 3 सीनियर पीडीपी नेताओं ने पार्टी से इस्तीफा दिया

English summary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the top political party in Jammu and Kashmir, is once again a major setback. Three senior PDP leaders resigned from the party on Thursday. The three leaders who resigned from PDP were Dhaman Bhasin, Failal Singh and Pritam Kotwal were the founding leaders of the PDP established in the year 1998. This is being considered a big push for PDP Chief Mehbooba because recently three more big leaders of the party have said goodbye to the party.