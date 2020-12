महाराष्ट्र पॉलिटिक्सः क्या हिंदुत्व और सेक्युलरिज्म में बैलेंस बनाते-बनाते थक चुकी है शिवसेना?

English summary

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, who formed a joint government with conflicting parties in Maharashtra, is like a snake and a snakebite to balance on Hindutva and secularism. It remains difficult for the party to leave either of them. The Shiv Sena chief, who is heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi Front, has stated this condition not once, but many times, but the views that have been taken by CM Uddhav Thackeray are riding the coalition for the CM's chair. That one day it will definitely get trapped in the boat.