Live: ऋषि कपूर ने सुबह 8 बजकर 45 मिनट पर ली आखिरी सांस: परिवार का बयान
मुंबई। दिग्गज बॉलीवुड एक्टर ऋषि कपूर का आज सुबह निधन हो गया है, उनको बुधवार उनके परिवार ने एच एन रिलायंस अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था, उनके भाई रणधीर ने बताया था कि उन्हें सांस लेने में समस्या हो रही थी, महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने ऋषि कपूर के निधन की जानकारी दी है, बता दें कि 29 अप्रैल को हिंदी सिनेमा ने एक्टर इरफान खान को खोया था और अब उनके निधन के 1 दिन बाद 30 अप्रैल को ऋषि कपूर अलविदा कह गए, जिसके बाड बॉलीवुड सदमे में है।
पढें: पल-पल का अपडेट
Unbelivable..shocked!! It's really difficult to accept..another dark day for all of us.— Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) April 30, 2020
It was such a blessing to have worked with you and known you sir.
My heartfelt condolence to the family, may all mighty give stregthn through this difficult time..#RishiKapoor sir #RIP 🙏🙏🙏
Kuch samay pehle Rishi ji ne mujhe unki aur meri ye tasveer bheji thi.wo sab din,sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Main shabdheen hogayi hun. pic.twitter.com/IpwCKMqUBq— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 30, 2020
Our dear #RishiKapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last: Message from Rishi Kapoor’s family pic.twitter.com/AESYKabXkx— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020
Deeply shocked & saddened at the demise of the iconic & versatile film actor #RishiKapoor. A National Film Award winner, he acted in more than than 150 films. He endured his illness with dignity and grace. My condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 30, 2020
Cant believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 30, 2020
It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020
युवा दिलों की धड़कन रहे बहुमुखी अभिनय-कला के धनी ऋषि कपूर जी का निधन एक युग का अंत है... भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि!
उनकी गुनगुनाती यादें यूं ही गूंजती रहेंगी:
‘चल कहीं दूर निकल जाएं...’— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 30, 2020
My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020
Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2020
बिछड़े वो कुछ इस अदा से कि रुत ही बदल गई।
एक शख़्स ही सारे दिलों को वीरान कर गया।
फिल्मों का समृद्ध संसार जिनके बिना स्वयं को सदैव अधूरा महसूस करेगा, उनके असमय जाने से दिल भारी है। #RishiKapoor जी के निधन से उत्पन्न मनोरंजन जगत के शून्य को कभी भरा न जा सकेगा। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 30, 2020
The sudden demise of actor #RishiKapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans: Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar (file pic) pic.twitter.com/SGpzDVbH86— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020
Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/fXcbomrpN5— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2020
Anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. He carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 30, 2020
This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020
T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020
I am destroyed !