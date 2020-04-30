  • search
चर्चा में ऋषि कपूर इरफान खान लॉकडाउन दिल्ली की ताजा खबर महाराष्ट्र की ताजा खबर मध्यप्रदेश की ताजा खबर
क्विक अलर्ट के लिए
अभी सब्सक्राइव करें  
दिल्ली सरकार ने भी DA-DR में वृद्धि पर रोक लगाई
View Sample
क्विक अलर्ट के लिए
नोटिफिकेशन ऑन करें  
For Daily Alerts

जरूर पढ़ें

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Live: ऋषि कपूर ने सुबह 8 बजकर 45 मिनट पर ली आखिरी सांस: परिवार का बयान

    By
    |

    मुंबई। दिग्गज बॉलीवुड एक्टर ऋषि कपूर का आज सुबह निधन हो गया है, उनको बुधवार उनके परिवार ने एच एन रिलायंस अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था, उनके भाई रणधीर ने बताया था कि उन्हें सांस लेने में समस्या हो रही थी, महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने ऋषि कपूर के निधन की जानकारी दी है, बता दें कि 29 अप्रैल को हिंदी सिनेमा ने एक्टर इरफान खान को खोया था और अब उनके निधन के 1 दिन बाद 30 अप्रैल को ऋषि कपूर अलविदा कह गए, जिसके बाड बॉलीवुड सदमे में है।

    Live: ऋषि कपूर ने सुबह 8 बजकर 45 मिनट पर ली थी आखिरी सांस

    पढें: पल-पल का अपडेट

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:06 AM, 30 Apr
    मनीषा कोइराला ने भी ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया। मनीषा ने कहा- हम लोगों के लिए यह एक और काला दिन है।
    11:05 AM, 30 Apr
    माधुरी दीक्षित ने ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर शोक जताते हुए कहा- वह लार्जर दैन लाइफ पर्सन थे।
    11:04 AM, 30 Apr
    सुर साम्राज्ञी लता मंगेश्कर ने भी ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर शोक जताते हुए कहा- क्या कहूं, क्या लिखूं कुछ समझ नहीं आ रहा है
    11:03 AM, 30 Apr
    लता मंगेश्कर ने ऋषि कपूर के साथ अपनी एक पुरानी तस्वीर भी ट्वीट की है जो कुछ दिनों पहले खुद ऋषि कपूर ने उनको भेजी थी।
    10:51 AM, 30 Apr
    अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर के परिवार की तरफ से जारी बयान में कहा गया- हमारे प्रिय ऋषि कपूर का आज सुबह 8:45 बजे अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। वह बीते 2 सालों से ल्यूकेमिया के साथ लड़ाई लड़ रहे थे। अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों और मेडिकल स्टाफ ने बताया कि उन्होंने अंतिम समय तक उनका मनोरंजन किया।
    10:43 AM, 30 Apr
    अभिनेता रजा मुराद ने कहा कि ऋषि कपूर सिर्फ मेरा साथी नहीं था, वह मेरे परिवार थे, मेरा दोस्त था, मेरा 45 साल पुराना दोस्त चला गया, आखिरी दीदार भी नहीं कर सकता मैं।
    10:35 AM, 30 Apr
    पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर दुख जताया और परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की।
    10:30 AM, 30 Apr
    अभिनेता कमल हासन ने भी चिंटू जी (ऋषि कपूर) के निधन पर शोक जताया।
    10:29 AM, 30 Apr
    ऐक्टर अक्षय कुमार ने दुख जताते हुए कहा- ऋषि कपूर के निधन की खबर सुनकर ऐसा लग रहा है कि जैसे हम किसी बुरे सपने के बीच में हैं।
    10:23 AM, 30 Apr
    यूपी के पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने कहा- ऋषि कपूर का निधन एक युग का अंत है।
    10:23 AM, 30 Apr
    ऐक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने भी ट्वीट कर ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर शोक जताया। प्रियंका ने कहा- मेरा दिल बहुत भारी है।
    10:22 AM, 30 Apr
    दिल्ली सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने भी ट्वीट करके ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया।
    10:22 AM, 30 Apr
    मध्य प्रदेश के सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए कहा- ऋषि कपूर के निधन से उत्पन्न मनोरंजन जगत के शून्य को कभी भरा न जा सकेगा।
    10:22 AM, 30 Apr
    केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि वह न सिर्फ एक अच्छे ऐक्टर थे बल्कि एक बहुत अच्छे इंसान भी थे।
    10:21 AM, 30 Apr
    क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ऐक्टर ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया।
    10:20 AM, 30 Apr
    केंद्रीय रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने भी अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर शोक जताया।
    10:20 AM, 30 Apr
    भयावह वक्त: राहुल गांधी
    कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने भी ट्वीट करके ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर दुख जताया। राहुल ने इस हफ्ते को भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए भयावह बताया।
    10:19 AM, 30 Apr
    मैं टूट गया हूं: अमिताभ बच्चन
    अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- वो गया. ऋषि कपूर गए. अभी उनका निधन हुआ. मैं टूट गया हूं।

    विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में - निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

    अधिक rishi kapoor समाचार

    देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरों से अपडेट रहने के लिए Oneindia Hindi के फेसबुक पेज को लाइक करें
    Read more about:

    rishi kapoor bollywood death cancer ऋषि कपूर बॉलीवुड निधन कैंसर

    English summary
    Actor Rishi Kapoor dies due to cancer at 67,His brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed that Rishi has died in the Mumbai hospital, here is live updates.
    For Daily Alerts
    तुरंत पाएं न्यूज अपडेट
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X