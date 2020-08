जानिए, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष रह चुके नेताओं की एक पूरी फेहरिस्त, जो गांधी परिवार से नहीं थे

English summary

The Congress, which is more than 100 years old, is once again moving towards choosing a new president between the family and outsiders. Since former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has distanced himself from the post of President after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is not in the race, the exercise to elect a new president in Congress after the interim president Sonia Gandhi ended on 10 August Has started. Priyanka Gandhi has made the issue interesting by saying that she should choose the Congress President over the Gandhi family.