ड्रग्स फंडिंग में केरल CPI (M) सचिव का बेटा गिरफ्तार, केरल CM पूर्व सहयोगी भी हो चुका है अरेस्ट

English summary

A day after the arrest of M Shivshankar, the former secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday gave another blow to the ruling CPI (M), arrested Binesh Kodiyari, son of party secretary Kodarari Balakrishnan, in a drug case Have done ED said that Binesh was arrested for failing to give concrete answers in drug funding.