JEE मेन और NEET परीक्षा: NTA ने जारी किए गाइडलाइंस, परीक्षार्थियों को मानने होंगे ये नियम?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed by issuing guidelines for the JEE Main and NEET exams that all the exercise to postpone and postpone the examinations has failed. It is now decided from the guidelines issued by the NTA in the Corona era that the JEE Main and NEET examinations will be held on their predetermined dates. That is, JEE main exams will be conducted from September 1-6 and NEET (Undergraduate) exams will be held on September 13.