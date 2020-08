क्या सीएए और एनआरसी के खिलाफ फिर शुरू होने जा रही है मुहिम, तैयारी में जुटे प्रदर्शनकारी!

English summary

Preparations are afoot to resume the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Civil Register (NRC). This has been confirmed in the Supreme Court by advocate Mahmud Pracha by reaching Aligarh. This time Aligarh has been chosen to launch agitation against CAA and NRC. The agitation, which has been struggling to revive the blaze of the blighted movement due to the Corona epidemic, may be seen on the streets after 15 August.