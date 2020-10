भारतीय सेना ने LOC पर पाकिस्तानी सेना की संदिग्ध बैट कार्रवाई को नाकाम किया

English summary

The Indian Army on Wednesday foiled the Pakistani Army's Border Action Team (BAT) suspected action along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said that suspicious activity was observed in Tangdhar village of Kupwara district early in the morning. On the spot, three to four intruders were seen close to the forward post along the LoC.