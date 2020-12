भारतीय किसान यूनियन मैनिफिस्टो में खुद कर चुकी है एमएसपी, मंडी और आढ़तियों से मुक्ति की मांग?

English summary

The agitation of farmers is not stopping with regard to the provisions made in the new Agricultural Law 2020 and the Indian Farmers Union, which is leading the farmers, says that the only cure is that the government should call the Parliament and cancel the agricultural law, only on the 8th day The agitation of farmers who have entered will end. Neither the farmers of Haryana and Punjab, who have gone against the agricultural law in the agitation against the MSP (Minimum Support Price), do not want to rely on the government's talk for resolving the fears of the MSP (or the minimum support price), including the MSP, There is no talk of ending the Mandi and APMC Act.