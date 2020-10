कोरोना से अब इंसानों को बचाएंगे घोड़े, पशु व्युत्पन्न एंटीबॉडी के क्लीनिकल ट्रायल को मिली मंजूरी

English summary

Although the much-talked-about plasma therapy has proved inadequate in the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients, the country's biological research regulatory body Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is now seeking a DCGI for clinical trials on animal-derived antibodies against Sars-Cov-2. Has been approved. ICMR will now be able to trial animal derived antibodies for the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients (Covid-19) after approval.