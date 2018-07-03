VIRAL: किसी 'खास' के लिए हिना खान ने पूल के अंदर से पोस्ट की ये तस्वीर, आप भी देखिये

नई दिल्ली। हाल ही में ट्रोल्स का शिकार हुईं एक्ट्रेस हिना खान एक बार फिर अपनी एक फोटो को लेकर चर्चा में हैं। हिना ने किसी खास की 'डिमांड' पर सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी एक फोटो शेयर की है, जिसमें वो बिकिनी में पूल के अंदर हैं। पानी के अंदर मुस्कुराती हिना की इस तस्वीर पर लाखों लाइक्स भी आ चुके हैं।
हिना खान ने किसी खास की डिमांड पर एक फोटो शेयर की है जो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गई है। इस फोटो में हिना पूल के अंदर इंज्वाय कर रही हैं। इस फोटो के साथ हिना ने लिखा, हिना से मिलिए, पानी ने कहा और मैं मुस्कुरा दी। पानी के अंदर आप खुद को महसूस करते हैं। इतनी शांति होती है। सभी और विकास गुप्ता की डिमांड पर ये फोटो पोस्ट कर रही हूं।
Meet Hina, the waters said...And I smiled...underwater you feel only you...So much peace and peace begins with a smile I believe.. So on everyone’s demand and you @lostboyjourney😍(bikiyaaaa),posting this picture🤗
A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jul 1, 2018 at 2:02pm PDT
ये भी पढ़ें: VIRAL: डेब्यू से पहले ही दिखा सारा अली खान का हॉट अंदाज, इंटरनेट पर छाईं तस्वीरें
इस फोटो से पहले हिना ने बच्चों संग कुछ फोटो पोस्ट की थी जिसपर लोगों ने उन्हें खूब ट्रोल किया था। हिना बच्चों के एक कार्यक्रम में गई थीं जहां उन्होंने गिफ्ट्स बांटे और उनके साथ कुछ वक्त भी बिताया। उन्होंने तस्वीरों के साथ एक खूब लंबा प्यार भरा पोस्ट भी लिखा, लेकिन लोगों ने उनकी ड्रेस को निशाना बना लिया। लोगों ने उनकी फोटो पर कमेंट कर पूछा कि बच्चों के कार्यक्रम में वो ऐसे कपड़े कैसे पहन सकती हैं।
एक यूजर ने लिखा कि, 'हर जगह बेमतलब के दिखावे के लिए नहीं होती। सार्वजनिक जगहों पर कब क्या पहनना है ये पता होना चाहिए।'
You can’t touch it, hold it or buy it, you can only ..feel ..courage! And the sheer courage of these lovely souls taught me and inspired me today that even when life gives you a ‘due date’ you can always choose to make it beautiful with ‘Hope’. Life doesn’t have to be mundane for anyone no matter how ordinary we feel our journey, role or existence is , life is special as long as life ‘Is’. They taught me that marvel exists through simplicity. They taught me today to find colour even when your eyes are closed just like we dream, after all a little bit of dream is all we need. As a celebrity if contributing a few hours of our lives to interact with them can help motivate them fight harder there can be no better use of it, it gives them Hope that they can do the impossible and reach the other side as a fighter. #BackToSchool #InspiringFightersNotCancerPatient. #BeautifulSouls Thank you #Dr. Shripad D. Banavali (HOD) and #TataMemorialHospital for giving me this opportunity and connect with these angels..
A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 30, 2018 at 11:59am PDT
#GoaDiaries let’s swimmmmm 🏊♂️
A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 26, 2018 at 5:49am PDT
Thank you for honouring me with Style Diva in the television industry #GoldAwards2018 Thank you @vikaaskalantri @zeetv Styled by @kansalsunakshi Gown- @rareheritage Jewellery @minerali_store
A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 19, 2018 at 10:15am PDT
💃💃💃 Styled by @kansalsunakshi Top- @aaryaa_kk X customised skirt Shoes- @trufflecollectionindia
A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 27, 2018 at 10:50pm PDT
Take me back..#throwback Dubai @visit.dubai #beachdays #peace #walk #happiness #VisitDubai denim dress by @trend_on_the_go
A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Apr 10, 2018 at 2:49am PDT
ये भी पढ़ें: कोएना मित्रा ने की मंदसौर रेप केस को धार्मिक रंग देने की कोशिश, गौहर खान से मिला मुंहतोड़ जवाब
Oneindia की ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ पाने के लिए . पाएं न्यूज़ अपडेट्स पूरे दिन. subscribe to Hindi Oneindia.
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!