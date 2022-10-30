Gujarat Morbi bridge Collapse Live: 35 की मौत, 150 से ज्यादा लोग नदी में गिरे

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Gujarat Morbi bridge Collapse: गुजरात के मोरबी में मच्छु नदी पर बने एक ओवरब्रिज के गिरने से एक बड़ी दुर्घटना में 150 से अधिक लोग नदी में गिर गए हैं। 35 लोगों की इस हादसे में जान चली गई। स्थानीय लोगों और सरकारी अधिकारियों ने बचाव कार्य शुरू कर दिया है। पुल एक पिकनिक स्पॉट है, जहां वीकेंड और छुट्टी के दिनों पर भारी भीड़ देखी जाती है। पढ़िए हादसे से जुड़े पल-पल के सभी अपडेट्स...

    9:08 PM, 30 Oct
    गुजरात के मोरबी केबल ब्रिज गिरने से अब तक मरने वालों की संख्या 35 हुई: गुजरात मंत्री बृजेश मेरजा
    9:03 PM, 30 Oct
    मोरबी केबल पुल गिरने की घटना में जान गंवाने वालों के परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। मृतक के परिवार को 4 लाख रुपए और घायलों को 50,000 रुपए की सहायता राशि दी जाएगी...मैं आज अपने सभी आगामी कार्यक्रमों को रद्द करके मोरबी के लिए रवाना हो रहा हूं: गुजरात CM
    9:02 PM, 30 Oct
    गुजरात के मोरबी शहर में एक दुर्घटना के बाद बचाव अभियान में सहायता के लिए NDRF की 3 टीमों (2 गांधीनगर से और 1 बड़ौदा से) को पहले ही भेजा जा चुका है: डीजी एनडीआरएफ अतुल करवाली
    9:02 PM, 30 Oct
    ये बेहद दुखद घटना है। आज शाम को मोरबी में करीब 6:30 बजे हैंगिंग ब्रिज टूटा। उस समय 150 लोग वहां मौजूद थे। इस घटना में मात्र 15 मिनट में शहर का पूरा तंत्र घटना स्थल पर पहुंच गया। बचाव कार्य में अभी तक लगभग 70 लोगों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया है: गुजरात के गृह मंत्री हर्ष संघवी
    9:02 PM, 30 Oct
    अब तक इस घटना में 7 लोगों की मृत्यु हुई है, ऐसी सूचना हमें मिली है। जिन लोगों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया है उनमें से अधिकतर लोग बच गए हैं और उनका इलाज जारी है: गुजरात के गृह मंत्री हर्ष संघवी
    9:02 PM, 30 Oct
    राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने गुजरात में मोरबी में केबल पुल गिरने की घटना पर चिंता व्यक्त की।
    9:02 PM, 30 Oct
    मोरबी में हुए हादसे से अत्यंत दुखी हूँ। गुजरात के गृह राज्य मंत्री व अन्य अधिकारियों से बात की। स्थानीय प्रशासन पूरी तत्परता से राहत कार्य में लगा है, NDRF भी शीघ्र घटनास्थल पर पहुँच रही है। घायलों के तुरंत उपचार के निर्देश दिए हैं: केंद्रीय मंत्री अमित शाह
    9:01 PM, 30 Oct
    मोरबी में केबल ब्रिज गिरने की घटना दुखद है। राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी है। घायलों के तत्काल उपचार की व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। मैं इस संबंध में ज़िला प्रशासन के लगातार संपर्क में हूं: गुजरात CM भूपेंद्र पटेल
    8:59 PM, 30 Oct
    प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुजरात CM और अन्य अधिकारियों ने मोरबी में हुई दुर्घटना के संबंध में बात की। उन्होंने बचाव अभियान के लिए टीमों को तत्काल जुटाने, स्थिति की बारीकी से और लगातार निगरानी करने और प्रभावित लोगों को हर संभव मदद देने को कहा है: PMO
    8:58 PM, 30 Oct
    गुजरात: मोरबी क्षेत्र के माच्छू नदी में आज एक केबल ब्रिज गिर गया। कई लोगों के घायल होने की आशंका है।

    X