Gujarat Morbi bridge Collapse Live: 35 की मौत, 150 से ज्यादा लोग नदी में गिरे
Gujarat Morbi bridge Collapse: गुजरात के मोरबी में मच्छु नदी पर बने एक ओवरब्रिज के गिरने से एक बड़ी दुर्घटना में 150 से अधिक लोग नदी में गिर गए हैं। 35 लोगों की इस हादसे में जान चली गई। स्थानीय लोगों और सरकारी अधिकारियों ने बचाव कार्य शुरू कर दिया है। पुल एक पिकनिक स्पॉट है, जहां वीकेंड और छुट्टी के दिनों पर भारी भीड़ देखी जाती है। पढ़िए हादसे से जुड़े पल-पल के सभी अपडेट्स...
#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area today
PM Modi has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops, while Gujarat CM Patel has given instructions to arrange immediate treatment of injured pic.twitter.com/VO8cvJk9TI— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022
3 NDRF teams have already been dispatched--two from Gandhinagar & one from Baroda--to assist in the rescue operation following an accident in Gujarat's Morbi city in which several people fell into Machchhu river after a suspension bridge collapsed: DG NDRF Atul Karwal
(file pic) https://t.co/vEq75BLrox pic.twitter.com/InHAH81i0a— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022
#WATCH गुजरात: मोरबी क्षेत्र के मच्छु नदी में आज एक केबल ब्रिज गिर गया। कई लोगों के घायल होने की आशंका है। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है। pic.twitter.com/WmlPruKdpE— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 30, 2022