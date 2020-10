दिल्ली में ठंड ने तोड़ा 26 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड, 29 अक्टूबर को 12.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया तामपान

English summary

The winter of Delhi and the heat of Delhi are famous for their beauty, but this time the weather of Delhi can show a different color, which is the lowest temperature recorded in Delhi on 29 October. According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature of Delhi on October 29 was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius. October temperature in Delhi has been recorded at 12.5 degrees for the first time in the last 26 years.