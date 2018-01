BhimaKoregaon: भीमा-कोरेगांव' कार्यक्रम में हुई हिंसा के खिलाफ मुंबई में 'रास्ता रोको' प्रदर्शन

India

Ankur Sharma

Maharashtra: Violence between two groups during an event to mark 200 years of the Bhima Koregaon battle near Pune yesterday, vehicles set on fire pic.twitter.com/5RpITAK4qB



Demonstrators from Dalit communities in Mumbai on Tuesday called for raasta roko protest, a day after a person was killed in clashes during celebrations to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon near Pune in Maharashtra.