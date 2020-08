कोरोना से रिकवर हुए मरीजों में महज 50 दिनों तक प्रभावी रहती है एंटीबॉडी, शोध में हुआ खुलासा

English summary

The vicious cycle of the Corona epidemic, which has already killed more than 33 lakh people in India, continues, with the maximum number of 75,760 new patients received in 24 hours on Thursday. What is heartening in the Indian context is that the recovery rate in India has been steadily improving, which has now reached around 73 per cent, but a recent research on the efficacy of antibodies to recovered patients has raised concerns.