छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सली हमला, IED ब्लास्ट में पुलिस की जीप उड़ी, 6 जवान शहीद

नई दिल्ली। छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में एक बार फिर नक्सलियों ने कायराना घटना को अंजाम दिया  है, नक्सलियों के आईईडी ब्लास्ट में 6 जवान शहीद हो गए हैं, ये हमला  दंतेवाड़ा स्थित चोलनार गांव में पुलिस की एक गाड़ी में हुआ, जिसमें छत्तीसगढ़ आर्म्ड फोर्स के 4 जवान और जिला पुलिस के 2 जवान शहीद हो गए। वहीं इस धमाके में 1 जवान बुरी तरह से घायल भी है, उसे पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। 

छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में IED धमाका, 5 जवान शहीद, दो घायल

नक्सल रोधी ऑपरेशन के डीआईजी सुंदर राज ने इस हमले के बारे में बात की। उन्होंने बताया कि, 'शुरुआती जानकारी के मुताबिक, कुल 6 जवान शहीद हो गए हैं और एक घायल है। उस इलाके में सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया गया है। ब्लास्ट की तीव्रता काफी ज्यादा हो सकती है। हालांकि बाकी जानकारी जांच के बाद ही दी जा सकेंगी।'

बताया जा रहा है कि ये सभी जवान निजी जाइलो गाड़ी में सवार थे, उनके मूवमेंट की सूचना नक्सलियों को काफी पहले से मिल चुकी थी, जैसे ही यह गाड़ी उनके टारगेट में आई, नक्सलियों ने IED विस्फोट कर दिया। 

नक्सलियों ने जवानों के पास से उनके मोबाइल, वायरलेस सेट समेत पांच इंसास रायफल और दो एके 47 भी लूट ली।

Chhattisgarh: 5 jawans killed in an IED blast in Dantewada's Cholnar Village.

