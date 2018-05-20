छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सली हमला, IED ब्लास्ट में पुलिस की जीप उड़ी, 6 जवान शहीद

नई दिल्ली। छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में एक बार फिर नक्सलियों ने कायराना घटना को अंजाम दिया है, नक्सलियों के आईईडी ब्लास्ट में 6 जवान शहीद हो गए हैं, ये हमला दंतेवाड़ा स्थित चोलनार गांव में पुलिस की एक गाड़ी में हुआ, जिसमें छत्तीसगढ़ आर्म्ड फोर्स के 4 जवान और जिला पुलिस के 2 जवान शहीद हो गए। वहीं इस धमाके में 1 जवान बुरी तरह से घायल भी है, उसे पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।

नक्सल रोधी ऑपरेशन के डीआईजी सुंदर राज ने इस हमले के बारे में बात की। उन्होंने बताया कि, 'शुरुआती जानकारी के मुताबिक, कुल 6 जवान शहीद हो गए हैं और एक घायल है। उस इलाके में सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया गया है। ब्लास्ट की तीव्रता काफी ज्यादा हो सकती है। हालांकि बाकी जानकारी जांच के बाद ही दी जा सकेंगी।'

बताया जा रहा है कि ये सभी जवान निजी जाइलो गाड़ी में सवार थे, उनके मूवमेंट की सूचना नक्सलियों को काफी पहले से मिल चुकी थी, जैसे ही यह गाड़ी उनके टारगेट में आई, नक्सलियों ने IED विस्फोट कर दिया।

6 jawans dead, 1 injured according to preliminary investigation. Search operation is being held by security forces. Blast could be of high intensity, but the exact details will come after the investigation: Sunder Raj P, DIG Anti-Naxal Operation on Dantewada attack. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/bDDlJwxUkR — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2018

नक्सलियों ने जवानों के पास से उनके मोबाइल, वायरलेस सेट समेत पांच इंसास रायफल और दो एके 47 भी लूट ली।

Naxals are against development and they usually target our soldiers. We will strongly retaliate against such incidents: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh on Dantewada IED blast in which 6 jawans lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/MPyBehEZeU — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2018

It is a sad incident where 6 jawans were killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. The naxals targeted the jawans by planting IED rather than fighting them face to face: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Madhya Pradesh's Satna pic.twitter.com/uT9BDYuhEC — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2018