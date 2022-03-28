Bharat Bandh Live: जाधवपुर में लेफ्ट कार्यकर्ताओं ने रेलवे ट्रैक को किया BLOCK
नई दिल्ली, मार्च 28। केंद्र सरकार की नीतियों के विरोध में सेंट्रल ट्रेड यूनियनों ने आज और कल भारत बंद का आह्वान किया है। 28 और 29 मार्च को होने वाले देशव्यापी बंद से आम आदमी का जीवन प्रभावित होने वाला है, क्योंकि इन दो दिनों की हड़ताल में बैंक और रेल सेवाएं भी प्रभावित होंगी। इस बड़ी खबर पर हमारी नजर बनी हुई है। पल-पल के अपडेट के लिए पेज को रीफ्रेश करते रहें...
West Bengal | Members from the Left Front gather in huge numbers & block railway tracks at Jadavpur Railway Station in Kolkata, in view of the 2-day nationwide strike called by different trade unions. pic.twitter.com/WnWUTJHKNo— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022
Kerala | To protest against government policies, different trade unions have called for a nationwide strike/bandh today & tomorrow, March 28 & 29. Only emergency services are excluded from the strike.
Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/wC3AbQ8Ied— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022
West Bengal | A 48 hours nationwide strike/bandh called by different trade unions to protest against govt policies to be observed today & tomorrow, March 28 & 29.
Visuals from Jadavpur, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/KIXENBe73Z— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022