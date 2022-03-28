YouTube
    Bharat Bandh Live: जाधवपुर में लेफ्ट कार्यकर्ताओं ने रेलवे ट्रैक को किया BLOCK

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    नई दिल्ली, मार्च 28। केंद्र सरकार की नीतियों के विरोध में सेंट्रल ट्रेड यूनियनों ने आज और कल भारत बंद का आह्वान किया है। 28 और 29 मार्च को होने वाले देशव्यापी बंद से आम आदमी का जीवन प्रभावित होने वाला है, क्योंकि इन दो दिनों की हड़ताल में बैंक और रेल सेवाएं भी प्रभावित होंगी। इस बड़ी खबर पर हमारी नजर बनी हुई है। पल-पल के अपडेट के लिए पेज को रीफ्रेश करते रहें...

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:59 AM, 28 Mar
    पश्चिम बंगाल
    खड़गपुर में लेफ्ट कार्यकर्ताओं ने ट्रेनों को रोक दिया है।
    8:57 AM, 28 Mar
    बिजली मंत्रालय ने सभी राज्य सरकारों को 28 और 29 मार्च को 48 घंटे की राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल के दौरान सामान्य कामकाज और बिजली की आपूर्ति बाधित ना करने की एडवाइजरी लागू की है।
    8:44 AM, 28 Mar
    पश्चिम बंगाल
    जादवपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर भारी संख्या में पहुंचे लेफ्ट के कार्यकर्ता, रेलवे ट्रैक को किया BLOCK।
    8:43 AM, 28 Mar
    पश्चिम बंगाल
    जाधवपुर में बंद के दौरान लेफ्ट कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया प्रदर्शन।
    8:35 AM, 28 Mar
    केरल
    ट्रेड यूनियनों ने किया भारत बंद, सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा, लोगों को आने-जाने में दिक्कत।
    8:31 AM, 28 Mar
    ममता बनर्जी सरकार ने ट्रेड यूनियनों की ओर से बुलाए गए भारत बंद का समर्थन नहीं किया है।
    8:31 AM, 28 Mar
    केरल High Court ने BPCL में ट्रेड यूनियनों को 2-दिवसीय भारत बंद में भाग लेने से रोका।
    8:18 AM, 28 Mar
    जींद में बंद के चलते दिल्ली-आगरा रूटों की बस सेवाएं बाधित हैं।
    8:07 AM, 28 Mar
    बंगाल की सड़कों पर उतरे वामपंथी संगठन, दुकानों को बंद कराते नजर आए।
    8:04 AM, 28 Mar
    दरअसल 26 और 27 मार्च को शनिवार और रविवार होने के कारण बैंक बंद रहा और अब हड़ताल के कारण दो दिन तक बैंक का कामकाज ठप रहेगा।
    8:04 AM, 28 Mar
    इस हड़ताल के साथ ही लगातार चार दिनों तक बैंक बंद हो गया है।
    8:00 AM, 28 Mar
    22 मार्च 2022 को केंद्रीय ट्रेड यूनियनों के संयुक्त मंच की बैठक के बाद देशव्यापी हड़ताल का आह्वान किया गया था।
    7:59 AM, 28 Mar
    यूनियन का कहना है कि ये बंद सरकार की कर्मचारी, किसानों और आम नागरिकों को प्रभावित करने वाली नीतियों के खिलाफ बुलाया गया है।
    7:59 AM, 28 Mar
    केंद्र सरकार की नीतियों के विरोध में सेंट्रल ट्रेड यूनियनों ने आज और कल भारत बंद बुलाया है।

    Read more about:

    bharat bandh bank strike भारत बंद

    English summary
    A two-day nationwide strike - called by a joint forum of central trade unions - is likely to affect banking, trasnportation, railways and power services on 28th Match and 29 March. here is live updates.
