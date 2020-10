अडानी पोर्ट्स ने कृष्णपट्टनम पोर्ट कंपनी का किया अधिग्रहण, 12000 करोड़ रुपए में हुआ सौदा

English summary

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Monday acquired 75 per cent stake in Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited (KPCL) from CVR Group for Rs 12,000 crore. However, on January 12, when the Adani Group announced the acquisition of a 75% stake in KPCL, the company's enterprise value was Rs 13,572 crore.