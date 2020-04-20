पालघर मॉब लिंचिंग: 2 पुलिसकर्मी सस्पेंड, अबतक 110 गिरफ्तार

India

oi-Rahul Kumar

पालघऱ। महाराष्ट्र के पालघर जिले में साधुओं की लिंचिंग मामले में प्रशासन ने कार्रवाई करते हुे कासा पुलिस स्टेशन के दो पुलिसकर्मियों को सस्पेंड किया गया है। इस मामले में अब तक 110 लोगों की गिरफ्तारी हो चुकी है जिसमें 9 नाबालिग भी हैं।

#UPDATE 2 Police personnel of Kasa Police Station have been suspended in connection with Palghar incident: Palghar SP Gaurav Singh

3 people were beaten to death by villagers in Palghar on suspicion of theft on 17 April. FIR filed against villagers&110 people have been arrested. https://t.co/EADihwXQFN