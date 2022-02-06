YouTube
भारत की स्वर कोकिला' लता मंगेशकर का निधन
    Live Updates:लता मंगेशकर के निधन पर दो दिन का राष्ट्रीय शोक

    मुंबई, 06 जनवरी। देश के लिए आज दुखद दिन है,अपनी सुरीली आवाज से देश-दुनिया पर दशकों तक राज करने वाली सुर-साम्राज्ञी लता मंगेशकर का 92 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया। 'भारत रत्‍न' से सम्‍मानित वेटरन गायिका ने मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी अस्‍पताल में अंतिम सांस ली। वह 92 वर्ष की थीं।

    इस बड़ी खबर पर हमारी नजर बनी हुई है, अपडेट के लिए पेज को रीफ्रेश करते रहें

    10:31 AM, 6 Feb
    शिवाजी पार्क में आज शाम होगा लता मंगेशकर का अंतिम संस्कार।
    10:31 AM, 6 Feb
    लता मंगेशकर के निधन पर केंद्र ने 2 दिन के राष्ट्रीय शोक की घोषणा की।
    10:15 AM, 6 Feb
    PM मोदी बोले- दीदी, हमारे देश में खालीपन छोड़ गईं
    10:12 AM, 6 Feb
    आज सुबह 8:12 मिनट पर लता दीदी(लता मंगेशकर) का निधन हो गया है। उनके शरीर के कई अंग खराब हो गए थे। : डॉ. प्रतीत समदानी, ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल, मुंबई
    10:11 AM, 6 Feb
    लता मंगेशकर की उम्र को देखते हुए डॉक्टर्स ने उन्हें आईसीयू में एडमिट किया था लेकिन आज सुबह वो अपनी जिंदगी की जंग हार गईं।
    10:10 AM, 6 Feb
    लता मंगेशकर को कोरोना के साथ निमोनिया भी हुआ था।
    10:10 AM, 6 Feb
    लता मंगेशकर को 8 जनवरी को कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद मुंबई के ब्रीच क्रैंडी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था।
    10:08 AM, 6 Feb
    'भारत रत्‍न' लता मंगेशकर का 92 की उम्र में निधन।

    English summary
    Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last today. Known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, the veteran singer was 92. Here is Live Updates.
