Live Updates:लता मंगेशकर के निधन पर दो दिन का राष्ट्रीय शोक
मुंबई, 06 जनवरी। देश के लिए आज दुखद दिन है,अपनी सुरीली आवाज से देश-दुनिया पर दशकों तक राज करने वाली सुर-साम्राज्ञी लता मंगेशकर का 92 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया। 'भारत रत्न' से सम्मानित वेटरन गायिका ने मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल में अंतिम सांस ली। वह 92 वर्ष की थीं।
Prime Minister Narendra Modi "anguished" at the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar
"She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled," he says.
It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post #COVID19: Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital pic.twitter.com/ndqdJWpqb1— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022
