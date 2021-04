Video:"ठेका खुला रहने दीजिए, अस्पताल जाने से बच जाएंगे हम", दिल्ली में शराब खरीदने आई महिला बोली

#WATCH Delhi: A woman, who has come to purchase liquor, at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony, says, "...Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi...Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga..." pic.twitter.com/iat5N9vdFZ

English summary

"Keep the liquor shop open, we will be saved from going to the hospital",video of a woman who came to Delhi to buy alcohol