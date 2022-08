Kallima inachus, the orange oakleaf, is a butterfly found in Tropical Asia. With wings closed, it closely resembles a dry leaf with dark veins and is a spectacular and commonly cited example of camouflage https://t.co/Gni6zCMGpn [source of the gif: https://t.co/RSSUeIGwJx] pic.twitter.com/fiooNzm2hZ