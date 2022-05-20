YouTube
    LIVE: लालू प्रसाद यादव के घर पर CBI की छापेमारी, राबड़ी-मीसा के घर समेत 17 अन्य ठिकानों पर भी रेड

    Google Oneindia News

    पटना, 20 मई: केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने राजद प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव और उनकी बेटी मीसा भारती के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार का नया मामला दर्ज किया है। लालू यादव के घर पर सीबीआई की छापेमारी चल रही है। इसके अलावा राबड़ी देवी, मासी भारती और लालू से जुड़े दिल्ली और बिहार में 17 जगहों पर छापेमारी चल रही है। सीबीआई ने लालू और उनकी बेटी मीसा भारती के खिलाफ उनके कार्यकाल के दौरान नौकरी के लिए भर्तियों में कथित अनियमितताओं को लेकर भ्रष्टाचार का मामला दर्ज किया है।

    9:53 AM, 20 May
    CBI की कार्रवाई पूरी तरह से पक्षपाती है: आलोक मेहता
    लालू यादव के कई ठिकानों पर सीबीआई के छापेमारी पर राजद नेता आलोक मेहता ने कहा, यह एक मजबूत आवाज को दबाने की कोशिश है। सीबीआई के निर्देश और कार्रवाई पूरी तरह से पक्षपाती है।
    9:52 AM, 20 May
    यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि एक बीमार व्यक्ति को परेशान किया जा रहा है: लालू के भाई
    लालू यादव के कई स्थानों पर सीबीआई छापेमारी पर राजद प्रमुख लालू यादव के भाई प्रभुनाथ यादव ने कहा, यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि एक बीमार व्यक्ति को जानबूझकर इस तरह परेशान किया जा रहा है। यह सब जानते हैं, जगजाहिर है कि इसके पीछे कौन है।
    9:50 AM, 20 May

    Patna, Bihar | RJD leaders and workers protest against ongoing CBI raids at multiple locations of party chief Lalu Yadav

    CBI is conducting raids in connection with a fresh case relating to the alleged 'land for railway job scam'">पटना: लालू यादव के कई स्थानों पर चल रही छापेमारी का राजद नेताओं ने किया विरोध

    पटना में राजद नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं ने पार्टी प्रमुख लालू यादव के कई स्थानों पर चल रही सीबीआई छापेमारी का विरोध किया है।
    9:49 AM, 20 May
    'रेलवे नौकरी घोटाले के लिए जमीन' से जुड़े मामले में छापेमारी जारी
    सीबीआई कथित 'रेलवे नौकरी घोटाले के लिए जमीन' से संबंधित एक नए मामले के सिलसिले में छापेमारी कर रही है। छापेमारी शुक्रवार (20 मई) से की जा रही है। केस में लालू की बेटी मीसा भारती का भी नाम है।
    9:46 AM, 20 May
    राबड़ी देवी के पटना आवास के बाहर पुलिस मौजूद
    बिहार की पूर्व सीएम राबड़ी देवी के पटना आवास के बाहर पुलिस की मौजूद है। सीबीआई ने कथित 'रेलवे नौकरी घोटाले के लिए जमीन' से संबंधित एक ताजा मामले में राजद प्रमुख लालू यादव के कई स्थानों पर छापेमारी की है।

    Read more about:

    cbi lalu prasad yadav bihar bihar news सीबीआई लालू प्रसाद यादव बिहार आरजेडी rjd politics

