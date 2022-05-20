LIVE: लालू प्रसाद यादव के घर पर CBI की छापेमारी, राबड़ी-मीसा के घर समेत 17 अन्य ठिकानों पर भी रेड
पटना, 20 मई: केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने राजद प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव और उनकी बेटी मीसा भारती के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार का नया मामला दर्ज किया है। लालू यादव के घर पर सीबीआई की छापेमारी चल रही है। इसके अलावा राबड़ी देवी, मासी भारती और लालू से जुड़े दिल्ली और बिहार में 17 जगहों पर छापेमारी चल रही है। सीबीआई ने लालू और उनकी बेटी मीसा भारती के खिलाफ उनके कार्यकाल के दौरान नौकरी के लिए भर्तियों में कथित अनियमितताओं को लेकर भ्रष्टाचार का मामला दर्ज किया है।
Patna, Bihar | This is an attempt to muzzle a strong voice. CBI's direction and actions are completely biased: RJD leader Alok Mehta on CBI raids at multiple locations of party leader Lalu Yadav pic.twitter.com/gAN7BTRueT— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022
Patna | It is unfortunate that a person who is ill is being deliberately troubled like this. It is well known who is behind this: Prabhunath Yadav, brother of RJD chief Lalu Yadav on CBI raids at multiple locations of Lalu Yadav pic.twitter.com/sPZmdRGTIo— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022
Patna, Bihar | RJD leaders and workers protest against ongoing CBI raids at multiple locations of party chief Lalu Yadav
CBI is conducting raids in connection with a fresh case relating to the alleged 'land for railway job scam'">पटना: लालू यादव के कई स्थानों पर चल रही छापेमारी का राजद नेताओं ने किया विरोध
Patna, Bihar | RJD leaders and workers protest against ongoing CBI raids at multiple locations of party chief Lalu Yadav
CBI is conducting raids in connection with a fresh case relating to the alleged 'land for railway job scam' pic.twitter.com/QNWjNZTpdU— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022
#WATCH Police presence outside the Patna residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi as CBI conducts raids at multiple locations of RJD Chief Lalu Yadav in a fresh case relating to alleged 'land for railway job scam'#Bihar pic.twitter.com/mwIdvdT9N3— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022