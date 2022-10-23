Diwali 2022: देश में दीपावली की धूम, दीयों की रोशनी से जगमग हुआ हर कोना, देखिए मनमोहक तस्वीरें

YouTube
    Diwali 2022: दीपों का पर्व दीपावली अपने साथ बहुत सारी खुशियां, जोश, उमंग और आशाएं लेकर आता है। ये पर्व है प्रेम और उल्लास का, लोग इस पर्व का पूरे साल इंतजार करते हैं। इस त्योहार पर लोग खुद को ही नहीं बल्कि अपने घरों को भी सजाते हैं। दिवाली पर लक्ष्मी-गणेश की पूजा करने का विधान है। लोग घरों में लक्ष्मी पूजन की विधिवत तैयारियां करते हैं। प्रकाश और उल्लास का ये पर्व पूरे भारत में मनाया जाता है। दिपावली के मौके पर देश भर में विशेष आयोजन हो रहे हैं। आइए देखते हैं कि भारत के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में प्रकाश का महापर्व कैसे मनाया जा रहा है...

    10:47 PM, 24 Oct
    दिवाली के मौके पर दिल्ली के पुलिस आयुक्त संजय अरोड़ा ने राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के विभिन्न हिस्सों में ड्यूटी पर तैनात पुलिस कर्मियों से मुलाकात की और उनके बीच मिठाई बांटी।
    10:46 PM, 24 Oct
    गुजरात में दिवाली के अवसर पर आज बड़ी संख्या में व्यापारियों ने सूरत के बीएपीएस श्री स्वामीनारायण मंदिर में अपने 'बही खाता' की पूजा की।
    10:46 PM, 24 Oct
    बिहार में दिवाली के मौके पर लोगों ने पटना में मिट्टी के दीये जलाकर मां लक्ष्मी और गणेश की पूजा-अर्चना की।
    9:58 PM, 24 Oct
    झारखंड की राजधानी रांची में लोगों ने अपने घरों की भव्य सजावट की। मिट्टी के दीये जलाए और पटाखे फोड़े।
    9:54 PM, 24 Oct
    भुवनेश्वर के स्लम इलाकों में बच्चों ने बच्चों ने मनाई। जमकर पटाखे फोड़कर और मिट्टी के दीये जलाकर दिवाली का जश्न मनाया।
    9:54 PM, 24 Oct
    अमिताभ बच्चन ने परिवार के साथ 'प्रतिक्षा' बंगले में की दिवाली पूजा
    9:53 PM, 24 Oct
    सीमा पर शीर्ष रक्षा अधिकारियों ने सैनिकों के साथ मनाई दीपावली।
    8:42 PM, 24 Oct
    केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल के जवानों ने परिवार से दूर श्रीनगर, जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतिशबाजी कर दीपावली मनाई।
    7:49 PM, 24 Oct
    असम के सीएम हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने हरिजन कॉलोनी, फतसिल अंबारी के निवासियों के साथ दिवाली मनाई। श्री साईं बाबा की एक प्रतिमा का अनावरण भी किया। मुख्यमंत्री ने सीतोला मंदिर, साईं बाबा मंदिर, मनासा मंदिर, गुरुद्वारा और नामघर में भी मत्था टेका।
    7:47 PM, 24 Oct
    अमृतसर का स्वर्ण मंदिर रोशनी से जगमग हुआ। जमकर आतिशबाजी की गई।
    6:23 PM, 24 Oct
    मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कोलकाता में अपने आवास पर की काली पूजा।
    5:37 PM, 24 Oct
    राजस्थान: दिवाली के अवसर पर आज बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने उदयपुर के महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की।
    2:59 PM, 24 Oct
    पश्चिम बंगाल: कालीपूजा के अवसर पर बीरभूम के तारापीठ मंदिर में देवी काली की पूजा अर्चना की जा रही है। इस दौरान बड़ी संख्या में भक्तों की भीड़ इकट्ठा हुई है।
    1:55 PM, 24 Oct
    त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री माणिक साहा ने अगरतला के संतान संघ काली मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की। साथ ही उन्होंने स्थानीय लोगों के बीच कपड़े भी बांटे।
    12:42 PM, 24 Oct
    पश्चिम बंगाल में कालीपूजा के अवसर पर दक्षिणेश्वर के आदिपीठ मंदिर में देवी काली की पूजा अर्चना की जा रही है।
    9:13 AM, 24 Oct
    पंजाब: दीपावली के अवसर पर श्रद्धालुओं ने स्वर्ण मंदिर में पवित्र स्नान कर दीप जलाकर पूजा-अर्चना की।
    9:13 AM, 24 Oct
    राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने देशवासियों को दीपावली की बधाई दी।
    9:12 AM, 24 Oct
    प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दीपावली के पर्व पर देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं दी।
    9:12 AM, 24 Oct
    मध्य प्रदेश: नरक चतुर्दशी के अवसर पर उज्जैन के महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में विशेष आरती की गई।
    9:11 AM, 24 Oct
    उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने दीवाली के अवसर पर अयोध्या में हनुमान गढ़ी मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की।
    4:32 PM, 23 Oct
    दीपावली शब्द संस्कृत शब्द दीप से लिया गया है, जिसका अर्थ है 'दीपक'।
    4:31 PM, 23 Oct
    लक्ष्मी पूजा के दौरान क्या ना करें?
    शाम के वक्त झाड़ू ना लगाएं, साफ-सफाई का काम सुबह ही करें। किसी भी प्रकार का नशा न करें। जुआ न खेलें। निंदा और झगड़ा ना करें। परिवार वालों से उलझे नहीं। सहवास ना करें।
    4:22 PM, 23 Oct
    25 अक्टूबर को भौमवती अमावस्या है और इसी दिन शाम को सूर्यग्रहण भी रहेगा।
    4:22 PM, 23 Oct
    महालक्ष्मी का पूजन प्रदोषकाल में होता है इसलिए दीपावली 24 अक्टूबर को ही मनाई जाएगी।
    4:22 PM, 23 Oct
    24 अक्टूबर को अमावस्या तिथि सायं 5.27 से प्रारंभ होगी जो 25 अक्टूबर को सायं 4.18 बजे तक रहेगी।
    4:21 PM, 23 Oct
    इस बार अमावस्या दो दिन 24 और 25 अक्टूबर 2022 को रहेगी।

