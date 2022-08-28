IND vs PAK: पंत के प्लेइंग XI से बाहर होने के बाद कहीं खुशी कहीं गम, देखिए सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन
नई दिल्ली, अगस्त 28। एशिया कप 2022 के महामुकाबले में भारत ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया है। मैच शुरू होने से पहले हर किसी की नजरें प्लेइंग इलेवन पर टिकी हुई थी। प्लेइंग इलेवन में करीब 8-10 खिलाड़ी तो एकदम तय थे अगर सस्पेंस था तो ऋषभ पंत और दिनेश कार्तिक को लेकर था कि आखिर दोनों में से किसे प्लेइंग इलेवन में जगह मिलेगी। कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने अनुभव को तरजीह देते हुए दिनेश कार्तिक को प्लेइंग इलेवन में शामिल किया है।
Rishab Pant ko larki ki nazar lag gyi.#AsiaCup #Pant #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/NuRBJLvTcj— Imran Zafar (@Gondal_hon) August 28, 2022
Rishab Pant misses out pic.twitter.com/MafkNa7jMF— prabha (@prabh_here) August 28, 2022
.@GautamGambhir: "It's a bit of a surprise that Dinesh Karthik was preferred above Rishab Pant because there are a lot of right-handed batters for India. I would've taken Rishabh Pant."
Wasim Akram agrees with him. #INDvPAK #AsiaCup #INDvsPAK— Team Gautam Gambhir (@gautamgambhir97) August 28, 2022
Rishab Pant is not in Indian team
Danish Karthik in— ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) August 28, 2022
Rishab pant today 😢#AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK— Ayush™ 🇮🇳🚩 (@vkkings007) August 28, 2022
Pant fan assemble now pic.twitter.com/bvT3SNpiu0
Big game for Dinesh Karthik. Pant is certainty for T20WC in my opinion, Karthik has to stave off competition from Ishan Kishan and Samson. Has to keep well and play finisher to perfection in this tournament, especially against tough opponents— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 28, 2022
Smile of Dinesh Karthik Anna is the one that is shining the brightest amongst the 15 and the backstory can be inspirational for those who have lost hopes to revive their train of life which suddenly went off track. 🙏❤🇮🇳 https://t.co/ywjEw58EBI— Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) August 28, 2022
Rohit Sharma said "Dinesh Karthik has played some important knocks for us, he hasn't disappointed with his performance - we know his quality".— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 27, 2022
'वो वर्ल्ड कप का मैच याद करो, वैसे ही खेलना है’, भारत से भिड़ने से पहले Babar Azam ने दी ये स्पीच