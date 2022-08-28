YouTube
    IND vs PAK: पंत के प्लेइंग XI से बाहर होने के बाद कहीं खुशी कहीं गम, देखिए सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन

    नई दिल्ली, अगस्त 28। एशिया कप 2022 के महामुकाबले में भारत ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया है। मैच शुरू होने से पहले हर किसी की नजरें प्लेइंग इलेवन पर टिकी हुई थी। प्लेइंग इलेवन में करीब 8-10 खिलाड़ी तो एकदम तय थे अगर सस्पेंस था तो ऋषभ पंत और दिनेश कार्तिक को लेकर था कि आखिर दोनों में से किसे प्लेइंग इलेवन में जगह मिलेगी। कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने अनुभव को तरजीह देते हुए दिनेश कार्तिक को प्लेइंग इलेवन में शामिल किया है।

    Rishabh pant ruled out from Playing XI

    'वो वर्ल्ड कप का मैच याद करो, वैसे ही खेलना है’, भारत से भिड़ने से पहले Babar Azam ने दी ये स्पीच'वो वर्ल्ड कप का मैच याद करो, वैसे ही खेलना है’, भारत से भिड़ने से पहले Babar Azam ने दी ये स्पीच

    X