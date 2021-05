कांगो में ज्वालामुखी फूटने से हाहाकार, जान बचाने पड़ोसी देश रवांडा भाग रहे हैं लोग, कई किलोमीटर तक फैला लावा

Oh god. The Nyiragongo volcano in eastern Democratic of Congo is erupting. For now, it seems to be heading away from Goma, a densely populated city of 670,000 & few resources. Hoping desperately the winds don't change. Here's the volcano when I flew over it in 2014, & Goma itself pic.twitter.com/RIhVZ9UKy4 — Lauren Wolfe (@Wolfe321) May 22, 2021