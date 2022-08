300 किमी. प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार... आ रहा है सबसे शक्तिशाली तूफान, इन इलाकों में मचेगी भारी तबाही

TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NO. 5

Tropical Depression “#GardoPH”

Issued at 5PM, 31 August 2022

Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin at 11PM today

“GARDO” CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN ITS STRENGTH AS IT MOVES NORTHWARD EAST OF EXTREME NORTHERN LUZON

