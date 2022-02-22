YouTube
अमेरिका ने रूस पर लगाया पहला बड़ा प्रतिबंध
    Russia Ukraine Crisis Live: यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति ने रूस के सामने घुटने टेकने से किया इनकार

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    मॉस्को/कीव/वॉशिंगटन/नई दिल्ली: रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच अब युद्ध होना करीब-करीब तय हो चुका है। रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने शांति का हवाला देते हुए पूर्वी यूक्रेन में रूसी सेना को भेज दिया है। समाचार एजेंसी रॉयटर्स ने गवाहों के हवाले से खबर दी है कि पूर्वी यूक्रेन में रूसी सेना घातक हथियारों, टैंकों और तोपों के साथ घुस गई है। वहीं, रिपोर्ट है कि पूर्वी यूक्रेन में रूसी सैनिकों ने अब अपना नया बेस बनाने का फैसला लिया है। रूस ने पूर्वी यूक्रेन के डोनेट्स्क और लुगांस्क को स्वतंत्र राज्य घोषित करने के साथ ही मिंस्क समझौते को तोड़ दिया है और रूस के इस कदम के खिलाफ अमेरिका ने नए प्रतिबंधों की घोषणा कर दी है। पढ़िए, रूस-यूक्रेन विवाद से जुड़े लाइव अपडेट्स।

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:20 AM, 22 Feb
    यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की ने घुटने टेकने से किया इनकार, कहा, 'हम किसी को कुछ नहीं देंगे और रूस की हालिया कार्रवाई के बाद भी कुछ नहीं बदला है''। यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति ने देश को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि, ''हम अपनी जमीन पर हैं और हम किसी से भी नहीं डरते हैं और हम किसी को कुछ भी नहीं देंगे और हमें इसपर पूरा भरोसा है'। यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति ने रूसी कार्रवाई को यूक्रेन की "राष्ट्रीय अखंडता और संप्रभुता" का उल्लंघन बताया है।
    10:12 AM, 22 Feb
    जर्मनी- अंतरराष्ट्रीय कानून तोड़कर पुतिन खुद रूसी लोगों के नुकसान के लिए अलग-थलग कर रहे हैं। इसके परिणामस्वरूप NATO और EU समुदायों के रूप में करीब आएंगे। हम यूक्रेन के साथ एकजुटता और कानून में विश्वास जताते हैं।
    10:07 AM, 22 Feb
    UNSC में भारत की ओर से यूएनएससी में स्थायी प्रतिनिधि टीएस त्रिमूर्ति ने भारत का पक्ष रखा। उन्होंने कहा कि यूक्रेन और रूस के बीच बॉर्डर पर चल रहा तनाव गहरी चिंता का विषय है। ये तनाव इस क्षेत्र की शांति को भंग कर सकते हैं। हम दोनों ही पक्षों से संयम बरतने की अपील करते हैं।
    10:06 AM, 22 Feb
    यूनाइटेड नेशंस में अमेरिका ने पूर्वी यूक्रेन में घुसे रूसी सैनिकों को पुतिन द्वारा 'शांति रक्षक' कहने को बकवास बताया है। यूएन में अमेरिकी दूत ने कहा कि, हम जानते हैं कि वो असल में कौन हैं।
    10:05 AM, 22 Feb
    संयुक्त राष्ट्र में यूक्रेन के राजदूत ने कहा कि ''रूस की हालिया कार्रवाई की परवाह यूक्रेन नहीं करता है और यूक्रेन की सीमा पहले की तरह ही बनी हुई हैं। यूक्रेन की अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर मान्यता पहले के जैसी ही बनी रहेंगी।
    10:02 AM, 22 Feb
    यूक्रेन संकट पर अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकन ने चीन के विदेश मंत्री वांग यी और उत्तर कोरिया सरकार से टेलीफोन पर बात की।
    10:01 AM, 22 Feb
    बोरिस जॉनसन ने कहा- दो अलगाववादी यूक्रेनी गणराज्यों को मान्यता देने का पुतिन का फैसला अंतरराष्ट्रीय कानूनों का उल्लंघन है और एक 'अपमानजनक' और 'अंधेरा फैलाने वाला संकेत' है।
    10:00 AM, 22 Feb
    ब्रिटेन ने रूसी राष्ट्रपति के फैसले को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय कानूनों का उल्लंघन करार दिया।
    9:59 AM, 22 Feb
    नाटो प्रमुख जेन्स स्टोलटेनबर्ग ने सोमवार को रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन की पूर्वी यूक्रेन में विद्रोहियों के कब्जे वाले क्षेत्रों की मान्यता की निंदा की।
    9:51 AM, 22 Feb
    रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच चल रहे तनाव को लेकर संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद में बैठक जारी, भारत ने की सभी पक्षों से शांति बरतने की अपील

    English summary
    Now a war-like situation has become between Russia and Ukraine, and after Putin's orders, Russian forces have entered eastern Ukraine.
    X