Russia Ukraine Crisis Live: यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति ने रूस के सामने घुटने टेकने से किया इनकार
मॉस्को/कीव/वॉशिंगटन/नई दिल्ली: रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच अब युद्ध होना करीब-करीब तय हो चुका है। रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने शांति का हवाला देते हुए पूर्वी यूक्रेन में रूसी सेना को भेज दिया है। समाचार एजेंसी रॉयटर्स ने गवाहों के हवाले से खबर दी है कि पूर्वी यूक्रेन में रूसी सेना घातक हथियारों, टैंकों और तोपों के साथ घुस गई है। वहीं, रिपोर्ट है कि पूर्वी यूक्रेन में रूसी सैनिकों ने अब अपना नया बेस बनाने का फैसला लिया है। रूस ने पूर्वी यूक्रेन के डोनेट्स्क और लुगांस्क को स्वतंत्र राज्य घोषित करने के साथ ही मिंस्क समझौते को तोड़ दिया है और रूस के इस कदम के खिलाफ अमेरिका ने नए प्रतिबंधों की घोषणा कर दी है। पढ़िए, रूस-यूक्रेन विवाद से जुड़े लाइव अपडेट्स।
Mit dem Bruch des Völkerrechts isoliert sich #Putin zum Schaden des russischen Volkes. Er wird erreichen, dass #NATO und #EU als Wertegemeinschaften enger zueinander finden. Vereint in der Solidarität zur #Ukraine und im Vertrauen auf das Recht. CL— Christian Lindner (@c_lindner) February 21, 2022
The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region: India's Permanent Rep to United Nations TS Tirumurti, at UNSC meet on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/LzJohFcIDv— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022